India transforming and will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar

Apr 23, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Addressing a gathering at a state-level programme on saint Dhanna Bhagat's birth anniversary in Haryana's Kaithal, Dhankhar said India's prestige in the world has never been as high as it is now.

Speaking at the event, the vice president said that farmers are the backbone of the country's economy and added more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers under a government scheme.

India is transforming and will become the third largest economy in the world by 2030, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also attended the event.

The vice president said the contributions of saints in the country's history have been tremendous.