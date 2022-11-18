 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India tops in cannabis seizure in South Asia: UN official

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:13 PM IST

As per the World Drug Report 2021, in the past 24 years, potency of cannabis has increased as much as four-fold, the UN official said.

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

With an effective law enforcement mechanism in place, India tops in seizure of cannabis among South Asian countries, a UN official said.

"India is one of the top countries in seizure of cannabis... this is good news for the youth of India. This is good news for the UNODC as well. This shows the effectiveness of law enforcement," Billy Batware, Program Officer of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said here on Friday.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the concluding day of the international forum on drug-free childhood.

As per the World Drug Report 2021, in the past 24 years, potency of cannabis has increased as much as four-fold, he said at the conclave themed "Children Matter - Right to a Drug-free Childhood" organised by Fourth Wave Foundation (FWF) in partnership with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and World Federation Against Drugs (WFAD).

Batware urged the youth to creatively use their voice to reach out to the most vulnerable and susceptible sections of society to effectively root out the rising menace of drug abuse among children.

Amy Ronshausen, International President, WFAD, USA, speaking at a panel discussion on "The cannabis conundrum- World marketing targeting children", said how in her country these substances are made easily accessible to children and women in the form of candies, syrups and energy drinks.