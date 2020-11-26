India tops bribery rate in Asia region; 46% people used personal connection to access public services

India has got the dubious distinction of having the highest bribery rate in the Asia region, with a survey showing the bribery rate of the country at 39 percent. Nearly half of the people, who paid bribes, said they were asked to do so, it revealed.

The survey, conducted by international anti-graft rights group Transparency International, also showed that India has the highest rate of people – 46 percent -- who used the personal connection to access public services, reported The Times of India. Of these, 32 percent said that they would not receive the service otherwise.

In the survey, titled ‘Global Corruption Barometer – Asia’, the agency surveyed 20,000 people across 17 Asian countries in between June and September. These people were asked about their perception of and experiences with corruption in the past 12 months related to key public services, including police, courts, public hospitals, procurement of identity documents and utilities.

As per the report, 42 percent of people had paid bribes to police, while 39 percent people said they used personal connections in dealings with the police.

The bribery was also high in obtaining official documents such as identity proofs at 41 percent and 42 percent people said they used personal connections for procurement of such documents.

Another issues raised by the survey report is reporting of corruption and showed that 63 percent of people were concerned about retaliation.

The report stated that bribery in public services continues to “plague” the country.

“Both national and state governments need to streamline administrative processes for public services, implement preventative measures to combat bribery and nepotism, and invest in user friendly online platforms to deliver essential public services quickly and effectively,” the report suggested.

India was followed by Cambodia at 37 percent and Indonesia stood at third position with bribery rate of 30 percent.

India’s neighbouring nation Nepal was much lower on the list at 12 percent.