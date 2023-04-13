 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India today can meet its security challenges: EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Addressing the Indian community in Uganda on Wednesday, Jaishankar spoke about the transformation of the country into a new India.

Forces who indulge in cross-border terrorism against India for decades now know this is a "different India" which will give them a reply, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, stressing that today the country can meet its national security challenges posed by China and Pakistan.

Speaking about the challenges India faces on its borders, Jaishankar said: "Today, people see a different India that is willing to stand up and India which will meet its national security challenges whether it is Uri or whether it is Balakot."

He was referring to the 2016 Uri attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed insurgents from Pakistan against an Indian Army brigade headquarters and the 2019 Balakot airstrike conducted by Indian warplanes in Balakot, Pakistan against a terrorist training camp.