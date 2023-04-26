 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to work together with other countries to address energy, food security challenges: EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Jaishankar, who arrived in Panama from Guyana on Monday, participated in the 4th India-SICA Ministerial meeting here on Tuesday. The Central American Integration System (SICA) is an economic and political organisation of Central American countries.

Energy and food security are perhaps the two most immediate global challenges that the South faces, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that India will work together with other countries to address these problems.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar thanked SICA for forging a strong relationship and supporting India at various international and multilateral forums.

"Energy and food security are perhaps the two most immediate global challenges that the South faces. But again there are the longer term trends, the priorities which will go beyond food and energy security including those of development, of growth, of trade, of investment, of employment, of poverty deduction," he said.