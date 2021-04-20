MARKET NEWS

India to waive import duty on COVID-19 vaccines, says government source

Imports of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are due to arrive soon and the government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sell their products to India.

Reuters
April 20, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday, as it tries to boost supplies to counter a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

Imports of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are due to arrive soon and the government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sell their products to India.

The official, who declined to be named, also said the government was considering allowing private entities to import approved vaccines for sale on the open market without government intervention. They could also be given the freedom to set pricing, he added.

The Indian government currently regulates the sale and purchase of all COVID-19 shots in the country.

A finance ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside business hours.

Other South Asian countries, including Nepal and Pakistan, as well as Latin American nations such as Argentina and Brazil levy vaccine import tariffs ranging between 10% and 20%.

New COVID-19 infections and deaths in India have jumped by record numbers for days, with hospitals running short of beds, oxygen and key medicines. Total deaths have swelled to nearly 179,000 and cases have climbed above 15 million, the world's second highest tally behind the United States.

The government has now decided to open vaccinations for all adults from May 1.
Reuters
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Apr 20, 2021 07:44 am

