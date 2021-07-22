MARKET NEWS

India to take part in environment ministers' meet at G20 Summit today

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will virtually take part in the two-day meeting, along with Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey and senior officials, the environment ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

PTI
July 22, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Image: Shutterstock

India will participate in the environment ministers' meeting at the 16th G20 Summit on July 22.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will virtually take part in the two-day meeting, along with Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey and senior officials, the environment ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"India to participate virtually in the #Environment Ministerial Meeting of the G20 countries on 22nd July 2021. #India shall be represented by a delegation led by Hon'ble Union Environment Minister, Shri @byadavbjp & Hon'ble MoS, Shri @AshwiniKChoubey & senior officers of @MoEFCC," it said.

The 16th G20 Summit under Italian Presidency is slated to revolve around its primary theme of "People, Planet" and Prosperity".
PTI
first published: Jul 22, 2021 08:01 am

