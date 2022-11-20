 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to take over Chair of Global Partnership on AI for 2022-23

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar will represent India at the handover ceremony in Tokyo.

India will take over the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence for 2022-23 at a meeting of the body in Tokyo on November 21, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Sunday.

In the election to the Council Chair, India had received more than a two-thirds majority of first-preference votes while Canada and the United States of America ranked in the next two best places in the tally - so they were elected to the two additional government seats on the Steering Committee, the ministry said in a statement.

"Close on the heels of assuming the presidency of G20, a league of world's largest economies, India will take over the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)," the statement said.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, the EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

India joined the group as a founding member in 2020.