App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 25, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

India to supply workers to the world by 2022, says former President Pranab Mukherjee

India is going to have the largest working population by 2022 when it will be in a position to supply workers to the world, former President Pranab Mukherjee today said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is going to have the largest working population by 2022 when it will be in a position to supply workers to the world, former President Pranab Mukherjee today said.

At that time, there will be shortage of working hands elsewhere in the world and the country will have 'demographic advantage', Mukherjee said.

"India being the oldest civilisation is going to be younger" in coming years with the largest number of skilled young working professionals and India has to provide leadership to the world, he said.

To achieve this, the country should reach the target of 500 million skilled manpower creation programme, Mukherjee said while addressing the Annual Day of the Kolkata Chapter of Young Indians, the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

related news

The former President said from 2013-17, an estimated 71 per cent of the wealth generated in India had been appropriated by 21 per cent people of country.

"This situation has to change and the change will be brought by you, not by me, and the responsibility lies on you," he observed.

About India's rich diversity, Mukherjee said it is the land of three major ethnic groups - Caucasian, Dravidian and Mongoloid - and it is the country of 160 languages and dialects, of divergent customs and practices in daily life.

Yet India remained one and guided by the same Constitution and the same system, he pointed out.

"The development paradigm must shift to grow together, to develop together in peace and harmony," he said.

Stating he had left Rashtrapati Bhavan eight months back, Mukherjee said he came to address the CII Young Indians as "an elderly guardian'.

tags #India #Pranab Mukherjee #world

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC