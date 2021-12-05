MARKET NEWS

India to supply 20% more power to Bangladesh

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will supply 192 mw power to Bangladesh, an increase from the earlier 160 mw it supplied, as per the renewed agreement.

PTI
December 05, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
India will supply 20 per cent more power to Bangladesh as the two countries renewed the contract for another five years, officials said on Sunday. Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will supply 192 mw power to Bangladesh, an increase from the earlier 160 mw it supplied, as per the renewed agreement.

India and Bangladesh inked an agreement on January 11, 2010 for power trading at a mutually agreed price. The agreement had expired on March 16, 2021, officials said. TSECL MD MS Kele and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CEO Praveen Saxena represented India and signed the renewal agreement in Dhaka on December 2. Bangladesh was represented by its Power Secretary and Director of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

ALSO READ: Renewable energy to dominate growth in global power capacity through 2026, says IEA

The new agreement came into effect from March 17, 2021 and would be in force till March 16, 2026, officials said. The modified terms and conditions of the agreement were finalised after four meetings between the stakeholders, they said.
first published: Dec 5, 2021 04:17 pm

