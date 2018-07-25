App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to strengthen cooperation with Africa in combating terrorism: PM Modi

Africa would be at the top of India's priorities, Modi said in his address, the first by an Indian prime minister to Parliament of Uganda.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India will strengthen its cooperation and mutual capabilities with Africa in combating terrorism and extremism. Addressing Parliament of Uganda, Modi said that India's engagement with Africa will continue to be guided by 10 principles.

He said that India is proud to be Africa's partner and Uganda is central in this on the African continent.

Africa would be at the top of India's priorities, Modi said in his address, the first by an Indian prime minister to Parliament of Uganda.

"We will continue to intensify and deepen our engagement with Africa. As we have shown, it will be sustained and regular," he said.

Modi announced that India would build a Gandhi Heritage Centre at the sacred site in Uganda's Jinja, where a statue of Mahatma Gandhi now stands.

"Our people are among many threads that connect Uganda and India together.

"Our partnership currently includes implementation of 180 Lines of Credit worth about USD 11 billion in over 40 African countries," the prime minister added.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Africa #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Terrorism

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.