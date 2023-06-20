English
    India to soon have standard body sizes for apparel sector, says Textiles Minister Goyal

    PTI
    June 20, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST
    Union Minister Piyush Goyal

    India will soon have its own standard body sizes for the apparel sector with only the final touches pending following the conclusion of a nationwide survey, Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

    However, the exercise to standardise the Indian footwear size will take a little longer, he added.

    "The faculty members of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, who conducted the survey (after) travelling to every state, have done very good work. A presentation (of the survey) was made before me a few days ago," Goyal said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

    "We will give it a finishing touch and implement it across the country once it is approved," he added.

    About a standard Indian size for footwear, the minister said it will take "a little more time". "But it will also come soon."

    PTI
