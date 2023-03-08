 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India to send 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran's Chabahar port

Mar 08, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

The first meeting of the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan in New Delhi also witnessed a resolve by the participating countries exploring ways to jointly counter threats of terrorism, extremism, radicalisation and drug trafficking in the region.

India and five central Asian countries asserted that Afghani soil must not be used for any terrorist activities even as New Delhi announced a fresh tranche of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan which will be sent through the Chabahar Port in Iran.

The first meeting of the India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan in New Delhi also witnessed a resolve by the participating countries exploring ways to jointly counter threats of terrorism, extremism, radicalisation and drug trafficking in the region.

A joint statement said the meeting emphasized the importance of formation of a "truly inclusive and representative political structure" that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures equal rights of women, girls and members of minority groups, including access to education.

In December, India joined several other leading countries in criticising the Taliban's decision to ban university education for women in Afghanistan, The joint statement said India announced the supply of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat assistance to Afghanistan in partnership with UN World Food Programme through Chabahar Port.