India to see demand for over 3 lakh rooms for G20 meetings, says apex hotel body

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Along with the demand for 100,000 rooms for delegates, the Hotel Association of India expects indirect demand of around 200,000 lakh rooms for the G20 meetings

India's G20 presidency has led to many meetings of foreign delegates across many cities including Mumbai

India's G20 presidency is driving demand in the hotel industry, with over 300 meetings being held across 56 locations in the country that are expected to be attended by more than 1.5 lakh delegates from 29 nations.

India officially took over as the leader of the Group of 20 countries, which has 19 nations and the European Union as its members, on December 1, 2022. Non-member countries and international organisations, too, are invited. The country will host ministers, officials and finally heads of state during the year-long presidency.

"Indirect requirement during the G20 meetings will be of 150,000 to 200,000 room per night," said KB Kachru, Vice President, Hotel Association of India (HAI) & Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, South Asia Radisson Hotel Group.

The total number of rooms booked would vary between 100,000 a night for 300 meetings and about 200 rooms booked for two to three nights, he said.