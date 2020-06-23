App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India to reduce Pakistan High Commission staff strength by 50%: Ministry of External Affairs

The decision, it said, will be implemented in seven days and has already been conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on June 23 that the government has decided to reduce the staff strength at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 percent.

The ministry also stated that India would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion.

The decision, it said, will be implemented in seven days and has already been conveyed to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires.

Close

MEA said the Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan was summoned and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of officials of the Pakistani High Commission.

related news

"They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations. The activities of the two officials caught red-handed and expelled on 31 May 2020 was one example in that regard," it said in a statement.

The ministry noted in the statement that while the "officials indulged in actions that are not in conformity with their privileged status in the High Commission, Pakistan has in parallel engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions."

"The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill-treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction. These officials who have returned to India on 22 June 2020 have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies," it said.

The external affairs ministry said that the behaviour of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials.

"On the contrary, it is an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border violence and terrorism," it added.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #India #Indo-Pak ties #Ministry of External Affairs #Pakistan

