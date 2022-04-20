English
    India to introduce AYUSH mark which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of country: PM Modi

    The prime minister also said that India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India will soon launch the AYUSH mark to recognise traditional medicine products which will give the authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The prime minister also said that India will soon start the AYUSH visa category for those who come to the country seeking traditional ways of treatment.

    He was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and WHO Director General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

    India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to the people of the world that they are purchasing quality AYUSH products, PM Modi said.

    (With PTI inputs)



    first published: Apr 20, 2022 12:53 pm
