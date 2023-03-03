 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India to host Quad foreign ministers’ meet today, Indo-Pacific region in focus

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Known as the ‘Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’ (QSD), the Quad is an informal strategic forum comprising four nations, namely -- United States of America (USA), India, Australia and Japan

The Quad leaders held their first formal summit in 2021 and met again virtually in March

India will host the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad meeting of the foreign ministers on March 3 at the national capital.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the meeting, which will be attended by Foreign Minister of Australia Penny Wong, Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It is to be noted that Hayashi had skipped the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting on March 2 but arrived in New Delhi to attend the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting today.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting’s agenda will be on the lines of recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and regional issues of mutual interests “guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.” It will also address China’s aggressive actions across the region, including the country’s expanding influence in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.