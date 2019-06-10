India to hold simulated space warfare exercise in July: Report

India is planning to conduct its first simulated space warfare exercise in July, The Times of India has reported. The development comes months after India successfully tested an anti-satellite (A-Sat) missile and initiated raising of a new tri-service Defence Space Agency.

Titled ‘IndSpaceEx’, the exercise will be a ‘table-top war-game’, with stakeholders from the military as well as the scientific community participating in it, the report suggests. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A senior official told the newspaper that the exercise will be held under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Staff of the Defence Ministry. It aim of the exercise would be “to access the requisite space and counter-space capabilities that are needed by India to ensure (that) we can protect our national security in this final frontier of warfare” at a time when “space is getting militarised, as also contested and competitive.”

“India needs credible deterrence in the space domain to prevent our adversaries from blinding and deafening our armed forces by taking out our satellites vital for surveillance, communication, missile early-warning, precision-targeting and the like. IndSpaceEx will help us better grasp the strategic challenges in space that need to be handled,” another officer told the newspaper.

On March 27, under ‘Mission Shakti’ had launched a 19-tonne interceptor missile to destroy the 740-kilogram Microsat-R satellite, at an altitude of 283 km in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO), in a ‘hit-to-kill’ mode.