India to have its first underwater road-cum-rail tunnels across Brahmaputra

In an attempt to provide impetus to India’s road and infrastructure, the Road and railway ministries along with the Border Road Organisation (BRO) have decided to develop the country’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnels across the mighty Brahmaputra in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore, according to a report by The Times of India.

The plan calls for the construction of three parallel tunnels- one for road traffic, one for rail traffic, and one for emergency purposes. Using the Jamurihat-Silghat network, the strategic multi-modal transportation system plans to integrate the rail and highway networks towards North Assam, Tawang, and the rest of Arunachal Pradesh, the report added.

According to the estimate, the government would shell out approximately Rs 7,000 crore for these tunnels. A company under the Road Transport Ministry, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), had earlier proposed twin tunnels for vehicles and estimated an expenditure of Rs 12,800 crore, Sawarajya Magazine reported.

Sources said the proposal prepared by the BRO and the Road Ministry has helped reduce the likely investment even after adding one more tunnel, the report added.

The tunnel will take off from about 9 km upstream of the existing Kaliabhomora (Tezpur) road bridge, and it will connect Jakhlabandha railway station on the south bank and Dhaliabil railway station on the northern bank of Brahmaputra, as per the Sawarajya report.

Under-River Road-Rail Tunnels: Key Details



Location: Pachigaon (Jamugurihat) and Kaliabor Tea Estate (Silghat)



No of tunnels: 3



Length: Approximately 9.8 km



Estimated cost: Rs 7000 crore



The underwater tunnel project will benefit the country strategically by reducing travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.



Existing Bridges Across The River:



Naranarayan Setu, Jogighopa (Rail-cum-road)



Saraighat Bridge, Guwahati (Rail-cum-road)



Kolia Bhomora Setu, Tezpur (Road)



Bogibeel Bridge (Rail-cum-road)



Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Dhola Sadiya (Road)

The three tunnels will be built using tunnel boring machines and may take around 2 - 2.5 years to complete upon the commencement.

The significant point is that these tunnels will be inter-connected with cross passage for evacuation in case of any emergency and can be used for both civilian and strategic purposes.

The Times of India report also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the road and railway ministries to plan and work together to lay road and rail tunnels together to save costs.

The decision was an outcome of a meeting chaired by the CEO and Chairman of the Railway Board and the BRO. In the meeting, they said that these rail-cum-road tunnels are required from a strategic point of view. It also suggested that the project may be funded by the Defence Ministry, as reported by Swarajya Magazine.

Meeting's Outcome

"After discussion on the issue, it was decided that since rail-cum-road under water tunnel alignment is an essential requirement of the Ministry of Defence, the same may be considered further by the Northeast Frontier Railway subject to technical suitability. However, the cost estimate needs to be revisited by BRO and should be done carefully. The BRO/Road Transport Ministry was also advised to confirm about funding of the project,” the minutes of the meeting said.

Currently, there are 5 bridges across the Brahmaputra.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol could not independently confirm the news development.