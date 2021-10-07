MARKET NEWS

India to grant tourist visas to foreigners taking chartered flights from October 15

The MHA said in an official statement: “Foreign tourists travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from November 15, following all COVID-19 protocols.”

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on October 7 that foreign tourists will be allowed into the country from October 15, if they are taking chartered flights.

The Government of India added that foreign tourists who will be flying to the country via commercial flights will be issued tourist visas from November 15.



The statement added: “All COVID-19 protocols and norms notified by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to be adhered to by foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India, and other stakeholders at landing stations.”

The Home Ministry said the decision to start issuing tourist visas again was taken after “considering various inputs”.

India had stopped issuing tourist visas in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and will resume the same after almost a year and a half.

Although India had allowed foreigners to avail of other kinds of Indian visas (barring tourist visas) for entry and stay, the Home Ministry had reportedly been receiving representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas also.

(With agency inputs)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 7, 2021 07:15 pm

