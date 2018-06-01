India to go ahead with S-400 defence deal with Russia despite US concerns: Report

Indian will go ahead with its deal for S-400 air defence systems from Russia, despite the US opposing to the move, Hindustan Times reported, citing sources.

The defence ministry will soon approach the the apex Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to seek approval for the purchase, defence ministry officials told the news daily.

India is looking to purchase five units of the Russian S-400 air defence systems. The defence ministry fears that if India withdraws from the deal, Russia could sell the systems to Pakistan through China, HT reported.

The US has expressed concerns over India's proposed defence deal with Russia, with the Trump administration saying the deal could dampen India's defence cooperation with the US.

Also read - Ready to be flexible on sanctions, but tread carefully on Russia arms deal: US tells India

India has already used back channels to communicate its concerns to the US, the report stated.

India's purchase of the Russian air defence system is likely to come up in the '2+2' dialogue between India's and US' defence and foreign ministries, which is scheduled to take place in July.