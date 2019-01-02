App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to get info on account holders in Swiss banks from 2019: Govt

At the same time, Singh added that the information received is governed by the confidentiality provisions of the tax treaty between the two countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

India will start receiving from Switzerland this year information relating to financial accounts held by Indians in Swiss banks, government said on January 2.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, said such information may include details about persons allegedly involved in corruption.

Switzerland has been long perceived as one of the safest havens for illicit wealth allegedly stashed abroad by some Indians.

Singh said the India-Switzerland tax treaty facilitates receipt of information on request basis for cases under investigation.

"In addition, from 2019, India will receive on automatic basis, information in respect of financial accounts held by Indian residents in Switzerland. The information received on request or on automatic basis may include information about persons allegedly involved in corruption," he said.

At the same time, Singh added that the information received is governed by the confidentiality provisions of the tax treaty between the two countries.

In 2016, India and Switzerland signed a joint declaration relating to automatic exchange of information relating to tax.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.