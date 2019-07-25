App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India to get above-average monsoon rains in next two weeks: IMD official

Monsoon rains are crucial for India's farm output and economic growth as about 55 percent of the country's arable land is reliant on rainfall and agriculture forms about 15 percent of a $2.5 trillion economy.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India is likely to get above-average rainfall in the next two weeks after receiving below average rains in the past two weeks, a weather department official said on July 25.

Monsoon rains are crucial for India's farm output and economic growth as about 55 percent of the country's arable land is reliant on rainfall and agriculture forms about 15 percent of a $2.5 trillion economy.

"In the next two weeks, we are likely to get above average rainfall, which will be well distributed across the country," said an official with the India Meteorological Department.

India has received 17 percent less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.

 
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #IMD #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon

