India to form economic cooperation forum with US, Israel, UAE

India will soon team up with the US, Israel and the UAE to set up a forum for economic cooperation and explore possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and economics and trade, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar, who is currently on a five-day visit to Israel, was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, during a virtual meeting held on October 18.



A fruitful first meeting with Israeli APM and FM @YairLapid, UAE FM @ABZayed and US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening.

Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-up. pic.twitter.com/kVgFM0r6hs — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated virtually as the four leaders also exchanged views on shared matters for concern in the region.

A statement issued by the Israeli foreign ministry said the four ministers held a discussion on possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, technology, maritime security, and economics and trade, as well as for additional joint activities.

At the end of the conversation, it was decided that each minister will appoint senior-level professionals to a joint working group that will formulate options for cooperation in the areas identified by the ministers, the statement said.

The intention is to hold an in-person meeting of the ministers in the coming months at Expo 2020 in Dubai, the statement said.

"I think the word we're looking for here is synergy, because this is what we're going to try and create starting with this meeting. Synergy that will help us work together on infrastructure, digital infrastructure, transport, maritime security and other things that preoccupy us all," the Israeli foreign minister, who initiated the meeting during his visit to Washington, said.

Jaishankar described the meeting as fruitful and said they discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues.

"Agreed on expeditious follow-up," he said in a tweet.

