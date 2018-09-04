App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to construct 100 airports worth $60 billion

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India plans to construct 100 airports at an estimated cost of $60 billion (about Rs 4.2 lakh crore) in the next 10 to 15 years, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday.

The country's aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world and has recorded 50 months of double-digit traffic growth.

As many as 100 new airports would be built in the next 10 to 15 years for about $60 billion. These airports are to be constructed through public private partnership, Prabhu said.

He said the government is also working on a cargo policy.
Sep 4, 2018 12:50 pm

