India to construct 100 airports worth $60 billion

India plans to construct 100 airports at an estimated cost of $60 billion (about Rs 4.2 lakh crore) in the next 10 to 15 years, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said Tuesday.

The country's aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world and has recorded 50 months of double-digit traffic growth.

As many as 100 new airports would be built in the next 10 to 15 years for about $60 billion. These airports are to be constructed through public private partnership, Prabhu said.

He said the government is also working on a cargo policy.