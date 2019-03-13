India to ask Pakistan to insulate Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara from Khalistani propaganda

India will ask Pakistan to insulate Sikh pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor from Khalistani separatist propaganda, official sources said.

India will raise the issue during the first meeting with Pakistan to finalise the modalities for the Kartarpur corridor on Thursday. The meeting will take place on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border, they said.

Last year in November, India had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the alleged harassment of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad and the denial of access to Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the country.

India had also expressed "grave concern" over reports of attempts during the pilgrims' visit to "incite" communal disharmony and "promote secessionist tendencies" with an aim to undermine India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

There were reports that pro-Khalistan banners were shown to the Indian pilgrims while they were on their way to the two Sikh shrines.