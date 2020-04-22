App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to airlift 220 tonnes of essential medical cargo from China over next 3 days: Hardeep Singh Puri

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 20,000 people and killed over 600 in the country till now.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India will airlift 220 tonnes of essential medical cargo from China over next three days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. The National Carrier, Air India, has lifted about 300 tonnes of essential medical cargo so far this month through the China-India aerobridge, the minister said on Twitter.

"It is planned that Air India along with SpiceJet and Blue Dart will airlift another 220 tonnes of this critical cargo in the next three days," he said.

All commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period, which is scheduled to last till May 3.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Air India #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Hardeep Singh Puri #Health #India

