India to achieve 9% growth rate by 2022

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today exuded confidence that Indian economy will achieve 9 percent growth rate on sustained basis by 2022 on the back of reforms like GST, demonetisation and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Indian economy grew by 6.6 percent in 2017-18 and expected to grow at 7.5 percent this fiscal.

"Given that we have done GST, demonetisation, IBC, recapitalisatioon of bank, we will grow at 9 percent growth by 2022. We will also able to sustain it at that level," Kumar said in facebook live organised by NITI Aayog.

He pointed out that Indian economy averaged 8.3 percent from 2003-11.

Replying to a question on popularising electric vehicles, he said that this is best time for India to encourage, promote electric vehicles as petrol price is now touching USD 80 per barrel.

"So we really should not wait even for a day to get this off the ground," the NITI Aayog vice chairman stressed.

Answering questions on farm sector, he said,"We are doing pilot projects which can demonstrate that farmers income can be doubled."

The government proposed double the income of farmers by 2022.