App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 21, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to achieve 9% growth rate by 2022

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today exuded confidence that Indian economy will achieve 9 percent growth rate on sustained basis by 2022 on the back of reforms like GST, demonetisation and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today exuded confidence that Indian economy will achieve 9 percent growth rate on sustained basis by 2022 on the back of reforms like GST, demonetisation and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Indian economy grew by 6.6 percent in 2017-18 and expected to grow at 7.5 percent this fiscal.

"Given that we have done GST, demonetisation, IBC, recapitalisatioon of bank, we will grow at 9 percent growth by 2022. We will also able to sustain it at that level," Kumar said in facebook live organised by NITI Aayog.

He pointed out that Indian economy averaged 8.3 percent from 2003-11.

Replying to a question on popularising electric vehicles, he said that this is best time for India to encourage, promote electric vehicles as petrol price is now touching USD 80 per barrel.

"So we really should not wait even for a day to get this off the ground," the NITI Aayog vice chairman stressed.

Answering questions on farm sector, he said,"We are doing pilot projects which can demonstrate that farmers income can be doubled."

The government proposed double the income of farmers by 2022.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.