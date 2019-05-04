App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 04, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

India thanks Australia for support on Azhar listing as both sides discuss counter-terror cooperation

The bilateral meeting also deliberated upon the terrorist threats worldwide and in their respective regions, including the problem of cross-border terrorism

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India thanked Australia for its support on listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN as the two countries discussed ways to enhance counter-terror cooperation at a meeting held in the Australian capital city of Canberra.

The two countries discussed "contemporary counter terrorism challenges such as financing of terrorism, the use of the internet for terror purposes, radicalisation and foreign terrorist fighters" at the 11th meeting of the Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism on Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The bilateral meeting also deliberated upon the terrorist threats worldwide and in their respective regions, including the problem of cross-border terrorism.

"India thanked Australia for co-sponsoring the listing proposal of Masood Azhar along with US, UK, France and other friendly countries," the statement said.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the UN on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.

"The two sides agreed to further deepen counter-terrorism cooperation through mutual capacity building efforts, mutual legal assistance, regular exchange of information, sharing of best practices on countering extremism and radicalisation," the statement said.

Cooperation in multilateral fora was also discussed during the talks.

The Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the MEA, while the Australian delegation was led by Paul Foley, Australia's Ambassador for counter-terrorism.
First Published on May 4, 2019 07:54 am

tags #Australia #Current Affairs #India

