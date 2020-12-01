India test-fires anti-ship version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The anti-ship version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory on December 1. The test was conducted as part of the trials being conducted by the Indian Navy.



"The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km," sources told news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was also successfully test-fired from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class. The DRDO recently extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

The IAF is also integrating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which are aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.

In the last two months, India has test-fired a number of missiles, including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1. The Rudram-1 is planned to be inducted into service by 2022.