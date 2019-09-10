App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

India takes strong exception to reference of J&K in Pakistan-China joint statement

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also talked about the China-Pakistan economic corridor in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, asserting that India is "resolutely opposed" to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in the region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on Tuesday objected to the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a China-Pakistan joint statement issued after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Islamabad.



"We reject the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of the Chinese foreign minister. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India," he said, responding to a question on the issue.

"On the other hand, India has consistently expressed concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947," he said.

Kumar said the parties concerned should cease such actions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 02:11 pm

