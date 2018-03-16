App
Mar 16, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

India takes nuclear non-proliferation very seriously: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman, while speaking at a book release function here, said India is complying with nuclear non-proliferation regulations despite not being a signatory to the non-proliferation treaty (NPT).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India takes nuclear non-proliferation very seriously and unlike some of its neighbours, it does not believe in "dirty bombs", Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

"We are signing nuclear treaties as a commitment to non-proliferation and are not supportive of illegal spread," she said.

"We are signing nuclear treaties as a commitment to non-proliferation and are not supportive of illegal spread,” she said.

"Unlike some of our neighbours, India does not believe in dirty bombs, we take non-proliferation very seriously," she said.

Sitharaman also said infiltration bids from across the border with Pakistan have “not come down”.

"We are remaining alert, we will not entertain infiltration," she said.

On the issue of rising militancy-related incidents in Kashmir, the minister said the government is working with the state government to deal with the issue.

“Efforts are going on and government is engaged,” she said, referring to the visits of the Centre's interlocutor who has been engaging with different sections of people in the state.

