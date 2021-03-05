India-Sweden summit: 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines provided to 50 countries, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

In a virtual summit with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 5, revealed that India has provided the COVID-19 vaccine and other medical aid to over 150 countries and 'Made in India' vaccines to about 50 countries.

Paying condolences for the lives lost due to COVID-19 in Sweden, the PM said, "I want to express my heartfelt condolences on behalf of me and the whole of India for the loss of life in Sweden since COVID-19," reported news agency ANI.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, on a regional and on a global level, we have understood the importance of collaboration. India has provided medicines and other essential items to over 150 countries. Along with this, with the help of online training programmes, we shared our experiences with frontline workers and lawmakers of Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa," Modi said.

He added, "We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries so far. We are committed to supplying vaccines to even more countries in the days to come."

This is the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit. Lofven had visited India in February 2016 for the special 'Make in India' week. Earlier, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2015. In April 2020, the two Prime Ministers had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With inputs from ANI