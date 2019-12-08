App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 08, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Sweden can collaborate on efforts to mitigate climate change, says minister

It can be recalled that last month, the US had formally announced its decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord singer by the past president Barack Obama.

Representative Image
Representative Image

A senior Swedish minister has opined that the US finally quitting the Paris Climate Accord throws up a big opportunity for Stockholm and New Delhi to set an example for the rest of the world on the need for collaborative efforts to meet the challenges of climate change. Swedish minister for business, industry and innovation Ibrahim Baylan believes that such a collaboration between the two nations is very possible because of the many shared values and the democratic framework both the countries operate in. This can help fill the void created by the US formally withdrawing from the pact to a large extent, he feels.

"With the US withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and now that we are daily getting reports on how the climate is changing and the number of people migrating, it is necessary that India and Swedan collaborate and set a good example globally for transitioning to sustainable growth," Baylan told PTI in an interaction during his visit to the city mid last week as part of the royal entourage.

It can be recalled that last month, the US had formally announced its decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord singer by the past president Barack Obama. The Donald Trump administration also formally submitted the relevant notification to the United Nations.

Close

Trump had stated that the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement was taken because of the "unfair economic burden it imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers".

related news

Baylan notes that there are nearly 100 million refugees globally and if steps are not taken right now , this number will go up to one billion, which is a cause of concern.

"If so many people start to move from their lands, it will create conflicts at a scale we haven't seen before," the minister warned.

The minister also said at a time when there are discussions about the transition from pollution and climate change issues which will hit economic growth, it is necessary that India and Sweden take urgent initiatives in the right direction.

"We still have the debate globally if we should do (the transition) or not. Those who are against the transition are arguing that it will lead to job cuts and growth slowdown. But I think, together we could make the transition and at the same time develop the economy and create new jobs," Baylan said.

He further said some of the challenges faced by India are different but the intent and the direction in which the federal government functions is same as Sweden, which is working for the benefit of their citizens.

"Some ways we have a trade off here, but I think we still have opportunities and possibilities to change our way and that's how innovation can power change and development.

“We have to change the ways since the direction is the same," Baylan said.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 8, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.