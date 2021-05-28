India supports call for detailed studies on origins of coronavirus

The two-dose Sputnik V had received the Indian drug regulator's permission for restricted emergency use with certain conditions on April 12. Representative Image

India on Friday supported the renewed global call for a comprehensive study by the WHO into the origins of coronavirus, days after US President Joe Biden asked American intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts in investigating the emergence of the pandemic amid growing controversy about origins of the virus from a laboratory in China.

In March, the World Health Organisation (WHO) came out with a report on the origins of the virus but it had failed to meet the expectations of the US and several other leading countries.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all.

"The WHO convened global study on the origin of COVID-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the issue.

President Biden had on Wednesday ordered the US intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts in investigating the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and report back to him in 90 days.

COVID-19 was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.