English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India supplies 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Palestine

Palestine rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine on March 21 after it received around 60,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca doses via the Covax scheme.

Moneycontrol News
March 31, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


India on March 30 supplied 25,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Taking to Twitter, MEA S Jaishankar posted a picture of the consignment. "Reaching Ramallah. Made in India vaccines arrive in Palestine," he said.

Palestine rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine on March 21 after it received around 60,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca doses via the Covax scheme of the World Health Organisation and the United Nation's children agency (UNICEF).

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

UNICEF has said it plans to deliver enough vaccine to vaccinate an additional one million people, roughly 20 percent of the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Under the Vaccine Maitri' initiative, which translates into Vaccine Friendship, the country has been providing vaccines to nations across the world - from India's immediate neighbours to countries in Latin America and Africa - and is a significant source of supply to the COVAX facility.

More than 58 million Made in India coronavirus vaccine doses have reached about 70 countries in recent weeks.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Palestine #WHO #world
first published: Mar 31, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.