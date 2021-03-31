India supplies 25,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to Palestine

Source: Reuters

India on March 30 supplied 25,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines to Palestine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



Reaching Ramallah. Made in India vaccines arrive in Palestine.#VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/8eVpsXyEra

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 30, 2021

Taking to Twitter, MEA S Jaishankar posted a picture of the consignment. "Reaching Ramallah. Made in India vaccines arrive in Palestine," he said.

Palestine rolled out the COVID-19 vaccine on March 21 after it received around 60,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca doses via the Covax scheme of the World Health Organisation and the United Nation's children agency (UNICEF).

UNICEF has said it plans to deliver enough vaccine to vaccinate an additional one million people, roughly 20 percent of the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Under the Vaccine Maitri' initiative, which translates into Vaccine Friendship, the country has been providing vaccines to nations across the world - from India's immediate neighbours to countries in Latin America and Africa - and is a significant source of supply to the COVAX facility.

More than 58 million Made in India coronavirus vaccine doses have reached about 70 countries in recent weeks.