Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air missile system

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was flight-tested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at 1145 hrs, a defence statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India on December 23 successfully test-fired its Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, likely to be inducted into the armed forces by 2021, from a base off Odisha coast.

The QRSAM was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target mid-air, meeting the mission objectives, it said.

The QRSAM was flight-tested with full configuration in deployment mode intercepting the target mid-air, meeting the mission objectives, it said.

"The entire event was monitored by ground telemetry systems, range radar systems and electro optical tracking system," the statement said.

related news

The QRSAM weapon system, which operates on the move, comprises fully automated command and control, active array battery surveillance radar, active array battery multifunction radar and launcher.

Both the radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with search on move and track on move capability, it said.

Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems), MSR Prasad was present during the trial.

With this mission, the developmental trials of the weapon system have been successfully completed and it is expected to be ready for induction by 2021, the Defence statement said.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DRDO #India #Indian Army

