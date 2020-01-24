India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile

This is the second time in the last six days that India has successfully test-fired the missile
India on January 24 successfully test-fired a 3,500 km strike range K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Vishakhapatnam, news agency ANI has reported.
This is the second time in the last six days that India has successfully test-fired the missile, according to the news agency.
The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was test-fired from an underwater platform earlier on the morning of January 24.
K-4 is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed by India for its submarine force.
The other one is the over 700-kilometre strike range BO-5, as per ANI.
According to news agency IANS, once inducted, these missiles will be mainstay of the Arihant class of ballistic missile nuclear submarines. They will reportedly give India the capability to launch nuclear weapons submerged in Indian waters.The missile has been tested several times earlier as part of developmental trials to validate different parameters, sources had told IANS.