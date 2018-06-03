App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

India successfully test-fires nuclear capable Agni-5

The surface-to-surface missile was launched with the help of a mobile launcher from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal at 9.48 am, defence sources said.

India today successfully test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear capable Long Range Ballistic Missile Agni-5 with a strike range of 5,000 km from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

This was the sixth trial of the state-of-the-art Agni-5. The missile covered its full distance during the trial which was a total success, they said.

"The flight performance of the missile was tracked and monitored by radars, tracking instruments and observation stations all through the mission," the sources said.

Unlike other missiles of the series, Agni-5 is the most advanced with new technologies in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine, said a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 11:55 am

tags #Agni-5 #Current Affairs #India

