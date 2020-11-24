PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India successfully test-fires land attack version of BrahMos missile

The land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired at 10 am from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, reports suggest. It successfully hit its target placed on another island

Moneycontrol News
Representative image of the BrahMos weapon system (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on November 24, successfully tested a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to news reports.

The missile was test-fired at 10 am, and it successfully hit its target placed on another island. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which maintains multiple regiments of the missile system. With this, the strike range of this BrahMos missile system has been enhanced to over 400 kilometres.

The BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile which can be launched from various platforms such as ships, submarines, aircraft or from land. It is considered to be the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, as well as the fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation.

The system is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. It is named after two rivers, India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #BrahMos #Current Affairs #defence #India

