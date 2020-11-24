India successfully test-fires land attack version of BrahMos missile

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on November 24, successfully tested a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to news reports.

The missile was test-fired at 10 am, and it successfully hit its target placed on another island. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which maintains multiple regiments of the missile system. With this, the strike range of this BrahMos missile system has been enhanced to over 400 kilometres.

The BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile which can be launched from various platforms such as ships, submarines, aircraft or from land. It is considered to be the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, as well as the fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation.

The system is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. It is named after two rivers, India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva.