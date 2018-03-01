India successfully test-fires ATGM Nag

India today successfully test-fired Anti Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) Nag in desert conditions, defence sources said.

The Nag ATGM has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and today's flight tests have once again proved their capability, they said.

Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) G Satheesh Reddy said the technologies pertaining to ATGM to engage targets in different conditions have been established with the successful tests.

"Anti Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) NAG were successfully flight-tested today in desert conditions against two tank targets at different ranges and timings," a source said.

"With this, the developmental trials of the missile have been completed and it is now ready for induction," the source said.

DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development, S Christopher, congratulated the NAG team for the achievement.