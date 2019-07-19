App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

India submits final DPR for cross-border rail project to Nepal: Report

As per the DPR, the proposed railway track will run parallel and between the East-West Highway and the Postal Highway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India has submitted the final detailed project report of the proposed 18.5 km cross-border railway line between India's Rupaidiya and Nepal's Kohalpur, according to a media report.

The railway track will start from Rupaidiya Railway Station and pass through Jayaspur, Indrapur, Guruwa Gaun, Hawaldalpur, Rajhena and end in Kohalpur in Nepal, the Himalayan Times reported on Thursday.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is a micro planning tool that typically provides the project rational, summary, user specifications, engineering designs of main and support infrastructure, as well as technical and financial aspects including financial sustainability.

Close

As per the DPR, the proposed railway track will run parallel and between the East-West Highway and the Postal Highway.

related news

India has already helped the Nepal government in the construction of the Postal Highways which started in 2016.

"Constructing the railway above the East-West Highway means clearing a huge swathe of national parks to make way for laying the railway track. So the project report has been devised in such a way that the sanctuaries are safe," Kiran Karki, a Railway Department Engineer, was quoted as saying.

India has submitted the project's DPR to the Railway Department, the report said.

According to the DPR, the railway line will be constructed two to three kilometres away from the East-West Highway.

Officials at the Railway Department have said that 750-km-long railway network will be developed in five years, the paper reported.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #India #Nepal #railways #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.