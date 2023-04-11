 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India strongly rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India on Tuesday firmly rejected China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

The home minister visited Arunachal Pradesh on Monday during which he launched the ambitious 'Vibrant Villages Programme' that is aimed at improving the standard of living of the people in villages in frontier areas.

