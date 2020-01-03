India strongly condemns vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pak: MEA

India on January 3 strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.

The External Affairs Ministry said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

"India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place," the MEA said in a statement.

"We call upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community," the MEA added.

"Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in desecration of the holy Gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community," it said.

The MEA said these reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.

According to media reports, a mob attack took place at the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.