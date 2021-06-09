India strategic ally, needs US help in fighting COVID-19, say lawmakers

Cumulatively, 2,58,45,901 people in the age group across 36 states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,18,299 their second dose since the vaccination drive began for them from May 1.

India is a strategic ally and it needs the United State's help in its ongoing fight against COVID-19, top lawmakers said and urged the Biden administration to share extra vaccines with the country.

They also said that at the same time, while assisting friends and allies, US intellectual property and innovations should be protected.

"India, a strategic ally, needs our help in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. Our abundant vaccine supply gives us opportunities to help our partners around the globe, where help is needed the most," Congressman Brad Wenstrup said.

Operation Warp Speed delivered safe and effective vaccines in record time, he tweeted.

"We must always protect American innovation and IP while, at the same time, assisting our friends in need around the world," Wenstrup said.

Congressman Jim Costa said that as India continues to fight its COVID-19 crisis, it is important to continue to share extra vaccines to help friends and important allies.

He said a return to normalcy and eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require global cooperation.

Dozens of US Congressmen and senators have come out in support of India and urged the Biden administration to provide it support.

The Indian Embassy here has been reaching out to lawmakers to appraise them about the ground realities in India.