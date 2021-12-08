MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India stands united in grief: Tributes pour in as General Bipin Rawat, 12 others die in chopper crash

The Indian Air Force on December 8 confirmed the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were on board a chopper that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor earlier in the day.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST
The Indian Air Force on December 8 confirmed the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were on board a chopper that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The Indian Air Force on December 8 confirmed the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were on board a chopper that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.


The Indian Air Force on December 8 confirmed the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were on board a chopper that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor earlier in the day.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF tweeted.

Rawat had boarded the Mi17 V5 helicopter as he was scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers today, the IAF said.

Catch all the live updates on the IAF Helicopter Crash here

Soon after, condolences for the lives lost and their families have started pouring in on social media.

Close

Related stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying, "I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families".

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted, expressing his deep sorrow over the death of India's first Cheif of Defence Staff.

Home Minister Amit Shah, while sharing his regret over the sudden demise of CDS Rawat, also wished for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor of the incident, Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the micro blogging platform read: 'India stands united in this grief' as he expressed his regards as well.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared how he had worked closely with Rawat over the past few years and he is deeply shocked by the news of his sudden demise.

Here are some of the other tributes that poured in for later General Rawat:



"It’s deeply painful for me to learn about the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. He devoted his life to the nation. My condolences to his family", Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CDS General Bipin Rawat #General Bipin Rawat #IAF Helicopter Crash #India
first published: Dec 8, 2021 07:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.