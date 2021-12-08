India stands united in grief: Tributes pour in as General Bipin Rawat, 12 others die in chopper crash

The Indian Air Force on December 8 confirmed the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were on board a chopper that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The Indian Air Force on December 8 confirmed the demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who were on board a chopper that crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor earlier in the day.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the IAF tweeted.

Rawat had boarded the Mi17 V5 helicopter as he was scheduled to visit the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers today, the IAF said.

Catch all the live updates on the IAF Helicopter Crash here

Soon after, condolences for the lives lost and their families have started pouring in on social media.



As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, saying, "I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families".

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted, expressing his deep sorrow over the death of India's first Cheif of Defence Staff.



I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021





I also express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah, while sharing his regret over the sudden demise of CDS Rawat, also wished for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor of the incident, Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the micro blogging platform read: 'India stands united in this grief' as he expressed his regards as well.



I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021





Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife.

We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 8, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared how he had worked closely with Rawat over the past few years and he is deeply shocked by the news of his sudden demise.

Here are some of the other tributes that poured in for later General Rawat:



My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021





"General MM Naravane & all ranks of the Indian Army express their deepest grief and sorrow over the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, President DWWA & 11 other military personnel in an unfortunate air accident today": Indian Army pic.twitter.com/uGOCdvBGJk

— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

"It’s deeply painful for me to learn about the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat. He devoted his life to the nation. My condolences to his family", Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.



Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu expresses grief over the demise of General Bipin Rawat. He says, he is deeply shocked by tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, senior officials of armed forces and others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 8, 2021



Heartaching to learn of helicopter crash in India, claiming 13 precious lives, including the Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and wife. People of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families. May you find strength to see through the tragedy.@PMOIndia — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 8, 2021