India stands in solidarity with South Korea during this difficult time: S Jaishankar on Seoul stampede

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file pic)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede in South Korea, and said India stands in solidarity with that country during this difficult time.

At least 150 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, died after getting trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in Seoul.

"Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time," he said.

Relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths. Tens of thousands of people had gathered in Seoul’s leisure district of Itaewon for the festivities on Saturday night.