India, Sri Lanka adopt vision document to expand economic partnership

India and Sri Lanka on July 21 adopted an ambitious vision document to significantly expand economic partnership after a long discussion that took place between rime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

PM Modi, in his media statement referred to the economic difficulties that Sri Lanka faced in the previouys year, stating that India stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" with the people of the island nation during the crisis as a close friend.

The prime minister further added firming up of an agreement for the launch of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) thus believing that Sri Lanka will result in fintech connectivity between the two sides.

In his comments, the PM also said that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are interlinked and it is necessary to work together keeping in mind each other's security interests and sensitivities.

A vision document for economic partnership has been adopted, he stated further. This is meant to accelerate mutual cooperation in areas of tourism, power, trade, higher education, skill development and connectivity, he added.

The vision is to strengthen maritime, air, energy and people-to-people connectivity between the people of both the countries, he said.

PM Modi also said that it was decided that talks will start soon on an agreement on economic and technological cooperation.

Furthermore, he hoped that the Sri Lankan government would fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community.

Modi said a feasibility study will be conducted on the India-Sri Lanka petroleum pipeline.

Speaking about the fishermen issue, the prime minister said it should be handled under a humanitarian approach.

In his remarks, the Sri Lankan president said, "We believe that India's growth would be beneficial to the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region."

