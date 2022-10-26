English
    India Space Congress 2022 opens today, to help startups tap $1.5 trillion market

    The three-day event in New Delhi will host speakers from 30 countries. Microsoft will reportedly announce partnerships with 15 space startups as an extension to its Founders Hub programme.

    Shivangini Gupta
    October 26, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    India Space Congress 2022

    The SatCom Industry Association (SIAIndia) is organising a three-day India Space Congress, ISC 2022, in New Delhi from October 26 to 28. Speakers from 30 countries will participate in the event.

    The theme of ISC 2022 is ‘Leveraging Space to Power Next-Gen Communication & Businesses’. It will see several conferences to discuss the growth opportunities in India in the space sector.

    The vision of the event "is to bring all the high-level stakeholders together from space agencies, industry and institutions around the world under one roof to swap insights, strategies and rising trends for collaborative development of the space ecosystem in India and to bring global and regional economic benefits."

    ISC 2022 is supported by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ministry of Defence, Niti Aayog, In-Space, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and the Department of Telecommunication.

    "The three-day congress will not only pave the way for deliberations but will also provide a learning curve to stakeholders," Anil Prakash, DG, SIA India, told IANS.

    Related stories

    Five space tech startups to pitch ideas

    As part of the congress, on October 27, 2022, five space tech startups will pitch their ideas to industry leaders and investors during the session ‘Pitch Right for Skyrocketing Startups’. The startups will participate in a specially curated mentorship programme with senior executives of leading companies.

    Microsoft will reportedly announce partnerships with 15 space startups as an extension to its Founders Hub programme. Under the programme, 15 startups can apply for free Azure credits worth up to $150,000.

    Various smart solutions, IoT/M2M connectivity and new-generation applications will see a spike in demand in various sectors, including agriculture, defence, air-terrestrial traffic management, railways, fintech and healthcare. The future of communication solutions will be powered by space technologies to enhance productivity.

    According to the ISC 2022 website, SatCom will make a significant contribution to end-to-end solutions for satellite networks within the convergent 5G and 6G environments.
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 11:53 am
