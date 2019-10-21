India slams Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between nation

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan resorted to the move without giving any prior notice to India.
India on October 21 slammed Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms.
"Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and IT, said on the sidelines of an event.
The minister added that Pakistan "without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department's letter to India".
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 02:49 pm